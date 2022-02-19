Belinda and the unexpected proposal of the Monte de Piedad to pawn her ring

Belinda | Photo: Getty Images

After Christian Nodal announced the end of his relationship and commitment to the singer Belinda, the media and fans of the singers have doubts about what will happen to the engagement ring that he gave her and whose estimated value is $3 million. of dollars.

On this subject, the National Mount of pietya pawnbroker founded in 1775, gave the singer an idea in a post on her Facebook account.

“In case you occupy Beli… at Nacional Monte de Piedad we accept rings and much more,” reads the post made on February 17, which is accompanied by a photo of the ring that Nodal gave Belinda on May 25 last year at the Salvaje restaurant, in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

In addition, in the image is the hashtag #GanandoComoAlways, a phrase that the artist said in an interview and that became a very popular meme on social networks.

In the publication, in which several users congratulated the creative, the National Monte de Piedad also indicated that with the efforts they support more than 550 civil society organizations, so Belinda could do a good deed.

The ring that Nodal gave his ex-fiancée is from Angel City Jewelers and has a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond.

In an interview that the program Venga la Alegría did in May of last year with a jewelry representative about what would happen if the wedding was cancelled, he commented: “we have to investigate, but in the worst case scenario, we always work with clients and yes we accept returns. But I don’t think that’s a problem, let’s hope that never happens ”, he also said that the return had to be done in person to make an evaluation and make the refund.

