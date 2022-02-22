Belinda and Yair Pantera Rodriguez unleash rumors and he clears everything up | Famous

A new photo in which the singer is next to the Mexican athlete Yair Rodriguez ‘El Pantera’champion of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), unleashed a wave of speculation to the degree that he was assured that it was his new partner.
Belinda appears with Yair ‘Pantera’ Rodríguez and unleashes rumors
In the image, they both look smiling and apparently they are at some event, because he wears a suit. The 29-year-old athlete placed only the emoticon of a person raising his hand as a caption. He did not give more information about the image.
That generated a wave of speculation on social networks and in certain media: “Goodbye Love? Belinda reappears on the arm of a UFC fighter,” some headlined. Others began to assume that it was the new romance of the singer.
For his part, the UFC featherweight champion received criticism on his Instagram account. There were those who suggested that he not get tattoos alluding to her. She reached a point where hours later he activated the option to prevent users from leaving comments.
UFC fighter clarifies photo with Belinda
The avalanche of criticism and speculation generated by the photo between the athlete and the singer led “El Pantera” Rodríguez to explain and clarify the origin and intention of the image.
Through an “explanatory note” that he posted on Instagram on Monday night, February 21, Yair Rodríguez made it clear that the photo with Belinda was taken in 2013 when he had “the pleasure of meeting her in one of my fights in Mexico.” .
” My intention was never to generate speculationbut to remember the moment,” he wrote, “I respect and admire Belinda and wish her the best today and always.” ‘) which is used for images from the past.
In addition, he replied to a meme from the account ‘@memelasdeorizaba’ in which a cat appears and the phrase: “When I find out about a gossip of mine that I didn’t even know. Ta’ powerful”. Belinda has not issued any comment after the controversy.
Photo of ‘El Pantera’ and Belinda: in the middle of a complaint for gender violence
The 32-year-old artist expressed her annoyance at the accusations in some media and social networks and warned that she could initiate legal action to demand respect.
“Public and media persons have crossed the barrier of respectreaching the point of making comments that constitute gender violence, judging me for the fact that I made decisions that only correspond to me, “he wrote.