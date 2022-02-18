Belinda announces legal action for gender violence after attacks for breaking up with Christian Nodal | Famous

Belinda put a stop to the remarks you have received after his breakup with Christian Nodal. Through a series of messages on Twitter, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the attacks on social networks and the media who, according to what she says, have disrespected causing gender violence.
You could take legal action
The actress and singer stressed that the press is an important part of her artistic career, for which “on occasions” she has shared moments of her private life based on “mutual respect,” reads a first tweet.
‘Beli’ publicly denounced that they have disrespected him making judgments towards your personso you will not hesitate to take legal action if necessary.
“Unfortunately, in recent days, public and media people have crossed the barrier of respectreaching the point of issuing comments that constitute gender violence, judging me for the fact of having made decisions that only correspond to me, since, in any case, they only affect my private circle, defaming, slandering and misrepresenting information that places me in a very vulnerable position”.
“I do not intend to become a victim, since throughout my life the struggle and constant work have been the hallmark that has characterized me. That is why I have decided to take all the necessary actions to demand -including by legal means- the respect with which all women deserve to be treated.
“This is not just for me, but for each and every one of the women who are judged for living their lives in freedom. Women are not bound by stereotypical expectations of a society that sentences us to behave in a certain way,” she added.
The message for his followers
Belinda thanked the support she has received in this difficult time she is going through and reiterated the love she has for her fans. But she also stated that she is “an introverted person and it’s because I always try to take care of my heart, but inevitably it hurts a lot“.
He requested respect for the situation: “I ask that our energy be love and respect for others. I start a new stage in my life concentrating on being well both spiritually and professionally.”
Belinda ended her message by mentioning a phrase from the French writer Simone De Beauvoir.
“I close this cycle by learning that ‘the day a woman can love not with her weakness but with her strength, not escape from herself but find herself, not humiliate herself but affirm herself, that day love will be for her, as for man, a source of life’. – Simone De Beauvoir,” he concluded on Twitter.
The reasons for the breakup between Belinda and Christian Nodal have not been confirmed, which lends itself to speculation and judgment.
However, it is Belinda who has been mostly singled out, because in the networks and some media outlets she has been described as an “interested” and “whimsical” woman, due to the allegedly expensive gifts that Nodal gave her, including the controversial ring of compromise.
It has also been rumored that the singer asked him for a millionaire amount to pay off his debt to the treasury. None of these theories have been confirmed..
On the other hand, there is also a rumor that it was because of Christian Nodal’s alleged infidelity with his ex-girlfriend María Fernanda Guzmán that the singer decided to end their relationship.