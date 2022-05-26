Belinda, bottle after bottle to Nodal, “Did he get money from you?”

Belinda would get money from Christian Nodal for the drink | Instagram

Belinda has been one of the most prominent in her relationship with Christian Nodalin addition to being “interested”, who only “takes advantage of her partners”, among many other things, now comes the version that she also “3brigaba” Nodal to get what she wanted.

As it turned out in the various versions that has revolved around the past relationship of the singer, Belinda and the famous 23-year-old.

The today actress of “welcome to eden“, seems to have given the right of reply in a recent publication of the magazine Tv Notas, according to the hosts of a famous YouTube channel, who broke down the alleged interview with an “informant”, of whom they do not give a name or more details.

They almost assured that it could have been something set up between the mother of Belindaher PR, Danna Vázquez and the star herself “originally from Madrid” who apparently describes everything “bad” that she experienced from her perspective and how much she suffered after revealing that “Nodal passed with the bottle in hand “.

Ceriani, came out in defense of “Belinda’s ex-fiancé“Of whom he reiterated he drinks like any other young man of his age:” They talk about Nodal’s @alcoholism, he does drink like the guy from Grupo Firme does, who is twenty-odd years old and they are young. ”

Then I would mention that at the “businesswoman“,” “That state would suit him,” he assured: “But, let’s see Belinda, didn’t you give Nodal and Nodal’s mother @alcohol, didn’t you 3mb0rrachabas them both because it suited you? “That Nodal spent money with Belinda, he spent it,” he commented.

In the midst of all this, Ceriani also questioned whether Nodal’s consumption was @lc0hol “And what did you consume, what happened to those teeth?” Ceriani sentenced.

“Don Malo” and “Doña Mala”, as they pray on their channel, assured that it was the same interpreter of “Mentiras, cabr*n” and “Colorblind”, who “3borrachaba” Christian Nodal for his personal and economic benefit , they hinted.

What also happened with Christy Nodal, (his mother) and almost mother-in-law of the “naturalized mexican“, assured the presenters without mincing words.

And it is that after analyzing the alleged interview of the publication, a detail that caught the attention of the drivers was in the section where he pointed out that the remembered child actress in productions such as “Friends forever“(2000), “Nodal’s alc0h0l1sm would have suffered greatly”.

What was strange for the drivers who hinted that Nodal’s addiction to @lcoh0l began thanks to the fact that the one born on August 15, 1989 “gave him to drink since it was convenient for him to have him in that state.”