Belinda brings out her most sensual side and imitates adult movie actors: VIDEO

Winning as always! This is how Belinda is after overcoming her breakup with Christian Nodal, because the beautiful singer and actress is in Spain promoting the series “Welcome to Edén”, the new Netflix series in which she participates and as part of this work she was as guest on the program “La Resistencia”.

During her participation in said broadcast, the beautiful interpreter of “Ángel” talked about everything a little, however, one of the situations that attracted the most attention is that she brought out her fun side and imitated actors from adult films.

Belinda imitates adult movie actors

As you read it, the beautiful ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal questioned the presenter of “La Resistencia” why Spanish actors always seemed to be in a film for adults when dubbing in any film.

And it is that the blonde assures that the Spaniards have a special “bid” because she says that the Spaniards have a voice of anguish when acting, for this reason she began to imitate them and even released some phrases that are said in adult movies.

Belinda watched porn in full broadcast

Due to his imitation of Spanish actors from adult films, the presenter of “La Resistencia” showed him the most famous actor from that country of this type of production and who is called “el niño pollo”.

Belinda set out to see some of the performances of “El Niño Polla” and was impressed with him because he launched some profanities demonstrating his impression, he also apologized to his parents who are watching him and they will realize that in an interview he ended up watching pornography.

Watch the funny moment from minute 2:40

KEEP READING:

‘It’s my acting karma’: Belinda accidentally ‘electrocuted’ during interview | VIDEO

bmz