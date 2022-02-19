Belinda can’t take it anymore and threatens legal action after her breakup with Christian Nodal

Since Christian Nodal announced the end of his relationship with Belinda, speculations about the reasons for the unexpected breakup have flooded the networks. So far, none of the singers has revealed the real reason for their separation, giving rise to a wave of rumors and assumptions that point to the actress as unfaithful and scammer.

Tired of the back and forth, Belinda finally stands up for herself and threatens to take legal action against those who have made insolent comments.

“Unfortunately, in recent days, public and media people have crossed the barrier of respect, reaching the point of issuing comments that constitute gender violence, judging me for the fact that I have made decisions that only correspond to me, since that, in any case, only affect my private circle, defaming, slandering and misrepresenting information that places me in a very vulnerable position,” the singer said on her social networks.

He added that he does not intend to be a victim of the situation, but that he will raise his voice legally to demand respect not only for himself, but for all women.

“I do not intend to become a victim, since, throughout my life, the struggle and constant work have been the hallmark that has characterized me,” he said. “That is why I have decided to take all the necessary actions to demand – including by legal means – the respect with which all women deserve to be treated. This is not only for me, but for each and every one of the women I love. who are judged for living their lives in freedom. Women are not forced to meet stereotyped expectations of a society that sentences us to behave in a certain way.”

Among the rumors about the reasons for their breakup that seem to have overwhelmed the artist’s patience is that she would have asked the young regional Mexican music performer for a millionaire sum of money to pay off personal debts, at the same time that she apparently intended to swindle one of her ex-boyfriends.

Belinda did not want to enter to deny the rumors, limiting herself to asking for respect in the difficult situation.

“These days have been difficult. [Ustedes] more than anyone, they know that I am an introverted person and it is because I always try to take care of my heart, but inevitably it hurts a lot … “, he confessed through a statement. “I ask that our energy be of love and respect towards others . I am starting a new stage in my life by concentrating on being well, both spiritually and professionally.”

While fans of the former couple continue to question the true reasons for the breakup, Nodal’s lawyers could demand the return of the engagement ring valued at about $3 million.

