Belinda captivates in Spain with a floral mini dress combed like Eiza González | Special: Instagram

Belinda is promoting his new series “Welcome to Eden” in Spain and recently published a series of poses in which she appears wearing the same hairstyle with which Eiza González monopolized the spotlight in London.

Belinda visited the Spanish radio station Hit FM dressed in a tiny skin-colored fitted dress with a floral print in shades of blue and white with a high neck and long sleeves that she complemented with discreet accessories and high sandals with nude-colored platforms.

The 32-year-old actress wore light makeup with her full pink lips as protagonists and a hairstyle with a wet effect on her brown hair similar to the one Eiza González wore during the premiere of her recent film “Ambulance” in the United Kingdom.

After her controversial breakup with the Mexican singer, Christian Nodal, the Princess of Latin Pop, moved to Madrid, Spain, to start a promotional tour for her new series “Welcome to Eden” which will be released soon on the Netflix streaming platform.

The series directed by Daniel Benmayor It will premiere on the streaming giant next April and will tell the story of a group of young people who attend the most exclusive party in history on a secret island organized by the brand of a new drink.

After thirteen years of absence from the small screen, Belinda will star in the long-awaited Spanish series alongside Amaia Salamanca, Lola Rodriguez, Berta Vázquez, Ana Mena, Begoña Vargas, Sergio Momo, Amaia Aberasturi, Alex Pastrana, Berta Vázquez and Tommy Aguilera.

The famous naturalized Mexican Spanish artist revealed in an interview for various media that she will live in Spain for the next six months and announced that after a decade she will release a new album with unreleased songs.

Throughout her extensive artistic career, the acclaimed artist originally from Madrid, Spainhas starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious international magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Recently, the actress, singer and songwriter graced the March cover of the famous fashion magazine L’Officiel India in commemoration of International Women’s Day accompanied by the Yucatecan model and designer, Gabriela Gonzalez.

During the last decades, Belinda has established herself as one of the most influential exponents of Latin pop in the music industry, one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry, a fashion benchmark and one of the most popular celebrities in the world. social networks.