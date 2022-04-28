Belinda captivates in Spain with a tight dress that is almost transparent! | VIDEO

Belinda caused an uproar among his fans in Mexico by announcing that he would stay in Spain for a season after her scandalous breakup with Christian Nodal, although the singer has shown that she is better than ever promoting her most recent project on Netflix.

The interpreter of “Ángel” has been seen in multiple fashion events and others related to the promotion of the series “Welcome to Eden” which marks her return to acting after a long time, but her most recent interview went around the world because in it she boasts her unparalleled beauty.

The singer was the guest on the program “The resistance” where she showed a funny facet of her with which she managed to win the affection of the public who did not stop laughing, although her revealing clothing also attracted attention.

And he used a tight gray dress straight cut that allowed her to highlight her curves and enviable figure, although many of the fans highlighted how little she left to the imagination because the garment seemed to be transparent showing more.

Will he return to Mexico?

The also actress did not detail the time that will remain in Spainbut he has revealed that he has in mind various Projects for which he could extend his stay, some of them related to music and new collaborations with which he would venture into other genres.

After her breakup with the singer of regional mexican Rumors grew that she could go through a severe depression because she looked “extremely thin”, Belinda has shown that she is at her best with the Netflix series that premieres on May 6.

Meanwhile, Christian Nodal has given something to talk about because he has been seen accompanied by beautiful women in a romantic plan although he has not confirmed a relationship, therefore, some of his followers affirm that he would be trying to forget Belinda.

Belinda returns to acting with a series on Netflix. Photo: Instagram @belindapop

