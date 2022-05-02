Belinda clarifies how her heart is while she wastes beauty in Spain

Belinda / Courtesy

Almost three months after her breakup with Christian Nodal became official, Belinda was honest and confessed how she is in the sentimental aspect.

During her time on the red carpet of the Platinum Award, the interpreter was questioned by the program’s reporter the sun rises about how his heart is, to which he explained:

“She’s happy, I’m so happy! Because, in fact, today I’m going to present a very important category with Álvaro Morte, who is a super actor that I admire a lot, so I’m very grateful and happy.”

Regarding her recent statements that she would leave Mexico to live in her homeland, the artist commented:

“I stayed here for work, of course, I am living here for a while, but it is because I have several projects, I cannot yet say what projects they are, but it is for work and I like Spain, it is a very beautiful country, it is one season, you have to be like a nomad, you have to be where work calls you”.

However, Nodal’s ex continues to express her love for Mexico, and after her presence in a Spanish program where she justified Mexicans for their way of speaking, Beli revealed what she misses most about the Aztec country.

“Each one has their personality and Mexico is Mexico, I will always defend it until the last day of my life. I have a lot of voice talent, that’s why I’ve done dubbing in animated movies, because it’s part of me, I love it, I’m a fan of dubbing and of doing these characters and what I miss the most being here in Spain, is that voice in the mornings which is ‘Oaxaqueño tamales, warm tamales’, I want to hear that voice! I miss it, they don’t know how I miss it, that part so wonderful that only Mexico, oh!, but how I want some Oaxacan tamales!

It was on February 12 when Christian Nodal used social networks to confirm the end of his commitment to Belinda, despite the fact that both said they were very much in love. Despite rumors about the possible reasons for her death, until now it is unknown what led them to go their separate ways in life.