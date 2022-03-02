Belinda: confirm incestuous relationship between the singer and her cousin

Rocío Peregrín, Belinda’s aunt, was in charge of revealing the truth.

Belinda is once again in the eye of the hurricane after her aunt, Rocío Peregrín, offered an exclusive interview to ‘Gossip No Like’, where shared shocking revelations about the singer’s family, as well as the truth behind her relationship with her cousin.

It was a couple of weeks ago that journalists Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani revealed that Belinda had a romantic and sexual relationship with his first cousin Jorge Peregrín.

“We have, Elisa, the protest to confirm that Belinda sexually slept with her cousin brother Jorge Peregrín,” said Ceriani.

Rocío Peregrín confirms relationship

During the controversial interview that the sister of Ignacio Peregrín, father of Belinda, offered this Wednesday to the entertainment program, he confirmed that indeed, her niece did maintain a relationship with Jorge Peregrín.

Yes I confirm it, I confirm it. Yes, there was a relationship (between Belinda and Jorge Peregrín), we all knew it,” Rocío commented.

Previously, journalists also shared some screenshots that the singer’s cousin exchanged, where Christian Noda’s ex-fiancéel told him that “he wanted to kiss him” and that he even wanted to go a little further.