Belinda covers her TATTOO dedicated to Christian Nodal; this is what it looks like now | PHOTO

They say that love doesn’t last forever, and we shouldn’t do things that we might later regret, and as proof of this they are Belinda Y Christian Nodal, who four months ago swore eternal love. So much was their love that they decided to take it to the next level, becoming a tattoo each in honor of their love relationship.

After four months have passed since their breakup, the couple continues to give something to talk about, first Christian Nodal when he erased the tattoos he had in honor of Belinda; now it was the turn of the beloved Belinda Pop. The singer decided cover the tattoo that he had on his foot with Nodal’s initials, thus closing the cycle of this relationship; The result was published in a Photo.

And it is that for this, it should be noted that Belinda thought before doing tattoochoosing a very discreet place as well as a not very elaborate design, since this facilitated cover the tattoo “CN” that he had on his foot. to cover it up, Belinda He opted for a very nice design and very much in keeping with his image, it is a heart; take a look at the Photo well that’s how it looks the new tattoo of Belinda.

Instagram @belindaperegrinf

Almost two years of relationship

The couple began dating in August 2020, this year they were both part of La Voz México, it was here that that spark of love was born, making their relationship public. Not even a year of dating had passed, when in May 2021, Christian Nodal he proposed to Belindagiving him an expensive ring that was a trend at the time.

However, their love lasted very little and the relationship only remained in the marriage proposal, since they did not have the joy of reaching the altar because sadly they ended their relationship in February of this year. From that date, Belinda Y Christina Nodal have given much to talk about their breakup and the tattoos that each had.