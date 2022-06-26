Entertainment

Belinda covers her TATTOO dedicated to Christian Nodal; this is what it looks like now | PHOTO

They say that love doesn’t last forever, and we shouldn’t do things that we might later regret, and as proof of this they are Belinda Y Christian Nodal, who four months ago swore eternal love. So much was their love that they decided to take it to the next level, becoming a tattoo each in honor of their love relationship.

After four months have passed since their breakup, the couple continues to give something to talk about, first Christian Nodal when he erased the tattoos he had in honor of Belinda; now it was the turn of the beloved Belinda Pop. The singer decided cover the tattoo that he had on his foot with Nodal’s initials, thus closing the cycle of this relationship; The result was published in a Photo.

