Belinda defends Mexicans in Spain

Belinda She was a guest on the Spanish program The resistance. During the broadcast, the presenters joked about one of the stereotypes that Mexicans have about their way of speaking.

Apparently, people from Mexico are thought to sound like the characters in the movies of the Old West. In this regard, the interpreter of “Light without gravity” He did not miss the opportunity to defend his countrymen.

jokingly, Beli He pointed out that this stereotype is compared to believing that the Spanish sound like the dubbing of porn movies, and even made an imitation that left drivers speechless.

After a few seconds, the artist let out a good laugh, making it clear that it was all a joke.

As expected, users came out in defense of the singer.

“My Belinda has returned. I love you in such an authentic way”, “she loves mexico and she is grateful to those who gave her the opportunity to grow artistically”, “Although the press in Mexico and the treacherous fans speak ill of her, she loves Mexico. She is going to do very well there”, “Beli has an indisputable magic, she likes her. She hopefully and God sends her a love that loves her and takes care of her “, are some of the comments that can be found in a publication of TikTok.

So far, the material already exceeds 40 thousand “likes” and exceeds a thousand messages from Internet users. In addition, the video exceeded the 600 thousand reproductions.

As you know, the breakup of Belinda and Christian Nodal He gave a lot to talk about on social networks, because, until now, the reason why the relationship came to an end is unknown.

Some rumors pointed to an alleged debt that the singer wanted to pay with the interpreter’s money, however, he never spoke about it.

​

dgv