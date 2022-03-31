Belinda does not want to know anything about Mexico, she announces that she will stay and live in Spain

Belinda doesn’t want to know anything about Mexico, she announces that she will stay and live in Spain. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The sadness for his separation from the Mexican singer, Christian Nodal and the end of their engagement, in addition to the cruel criticism, gossip and attacks against Belindaseem to have made the beautiful interpreter of Love at first sight He does not want to know anything about Mexico, because in the midst of the scandal he decided to travel to Spain, and now he has announced that he will stay and live there.

And it is that, there was so much bad talk about Belinda that for several weeks he remained absent from social networks and the public eye, and even, when passing through the CDMX Airport, from where he would leave for the mother country, he avoided all contact with the press, and since then he has not returned to Mexico.

Now, weeks after her breakup with the interpreter of Goodbye Lovethe former coach of Mexico’s voice and about to release his new series of Netflix, welcome to edenwhich marks her return to acting, Beli revealed that her intention is to stay and live in her native country, Spainafter having lived in Mexico for most of his life.

According to a Spanish media outlet, as well as the show commentator, Juan José Pepillo Origel, Belinda She will stay in Europe for a while to carry out various projects, and above all, to spend time with herself, because what she experienced a few weeks ago was too intense.

“I am going to settle here to live, which I am super excited about because it is a new stage in my life. I am Spanish, besides, I was born here and being able to return to live here makes me very excited, because in the end, one always returns home, at some point in his life,” he emphasized.

“I am taking great friends, a great experience, and that I love working here. I am enjoying this moment a lot because I love Spain,” he said, just after announcing that he would stay in Madrid indefinitely.

On May 9, his new series will premiere on Netflix. welcome to edenwhere the beautiful singer of Beautiful betrayal, Angel and The School Girl will play a DJ named Africa.

Also, as he confessed a few days ago, Belinda She is planning her return to music, after many years of not releasing a new album, so her fans are overwhelmed with emotion, and she is even more so.

In fact, he recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of his first album Carpe Diem, so he also plans to celebrate it with something very special, which he is planning.