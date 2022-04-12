‘Belinda doesn’t like this’: They catch Nodal arriving in Tabasco with a stunning woman | VIDEO

Since Christian Nodal announced the end of his relationship with Belindaprior to February 14, he fully immersed himself in his career, which had also paused a bit due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19. However, she immediately released the song “We are no longer, nor will we be” which immediately became a success.

That was how everyone went their own way. In the case of the actress, she went to Spain to work on a series of Netflix titled “Welcome to Eden”, as well as to continue in her stage as a businesswoman and model, for which she remains extremely busy. Nevertheless, Nodal It seems that part of his energies were also devoted to the party, since much has been said about his habits before or after his presentations.

Now, it seems that he is still “untied”, as he was again seen accompanied by a woman upon his arrival at Tabasco. It must be remembered that he missed his presentation in Colombia for allegedly having left with a young woman; he argued that he had problems at the airport Toluca.

Christian Nodal arrives accompanied to Tabasco

The interpreter of “Botella after bottle” arrived in Tabasco for his presentation that is part of his “Outlaw tours“However, he was caught arriving on a private jet and accompanied by his team of professionals, but also by a mysterious black-haired woman.

It was through the account of TikTok @marissapereaoficial where a series of images were published where the attractive female with a statuesque body appears walking with everyone and in front of the majority, who was wearing shorts, boots and a jacket.

It is necessary to remember that the woman with whom he allegedly eloped and with whom he was romantically related was Mariana Ríos, a Colombian model who has an account on a platform similar to onlyfans. So far the singer has not made any statement.

If you want to see the video CLICK HERE.

(Photo: Screenshot)

KEEP READING:

Mariana Boots: 5 looks with which she shows that she is the queen of short shorts

Alberto Estrella reveals that they despised him for his physique; they asked him to have surgery on his face | VIDEO

Anel Noreña wants Mexico to smell of the freshness of “Una Mañana” with a fragrance by José José | VIDEO