Belinda, Emmanuel, Itatí Cantoral and more artists participate in the reality show ‘Divine food Mexico’

The streaming platform HBO Max revealed the first teaser, official art and the premiere date of its new reality show Divine food Mexico which is the “Mexican style” version of the culinary program eat dine with me distributed by ITV Studios worldwide, which arrives on the platform on October 27.

To know, in Divine food Mexico there will be four unmissable tables, made up of great Latin American personalities, who will compete to win the title of “best host”. For four weeks, in groups of four celebrities, they will open the doors of their homes to the public to demonstrate their qualities as hosts.

And to everyone’s surprise, each one will have to prepare a special meal and most importantly, they will have to create a comfortable, fun and friendly environment to become the best host of the week, which will be secretly voted through a points system. .

Belinda, Emmanuel, Karol Sevilla, Rafa Márquez, Itatíi Cantoral, Margarita “Goddess of Cumbia”, Faisy, María León, Érik Rubín, Dulce María, Alex Lora, Verónica Toussaint, José Ángel Bichir, Manu Nna, Michelle Rodríguez and Carlos Gatica , will be the participants of the new HBO Max reality show.