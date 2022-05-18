Belinda finally talks about the rivalry she has with Danna Paola and that prevents them from working together

Belinda in her most recent interview with the program “Ventaneando” He talked about the alleged rivalry he has with Danna Paola and which has not allowed them to collaborate together.

The singer and actress took the time to put an end to the rumors of this feud, expressing his great admiration for Danna Paolawith whom he maintains constant communication and does not rule out doing something in the future.

“She is a super pretty girl, I respect her a lot And if the opportunity to make a song is given, why not? I would love to, she is a super talented woman, that I respect, that I like and hopefully so, why when it is a song for a duet I am happy and she is the best”, declared.

Belinda talks about her rivalry with Danna Paola

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

When asked if she would be interested in mounting the Mexican version of the film “Mean Girls” (Mean Girls), starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel Adams McAdams in 2004, along with Danna Paola, Belinda said:

“Alex Gou had already told me, and It would be great, I would love it, I’m in, if she signs up, I’m happy”, he concluded.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago the producer Alejandro Gou finally revealed what the project that could unite the talent of Belinda and the interpreter of “Bad fame” consists of.

Danna Paola is focused on her musical projects

Photo: Instagram @dannapaola

“Danna and I are very good friends (…) Danna was with me in Today I can’t get up, I consider her my friend. He is right now, thank God, at the top of his career. If something happens with her and Belinda, I want to do Mean Girls. If it happens, later invite them to make Lies. I do not know, there is nothing concrete, but they are always contemplated, ”she sentenced.

If this project is completed, Belinda would resume her career in Mexicoafter his long stay in Spain.

