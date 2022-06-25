Belinda flirts in a red swimsuit after her return to Mexico. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After several months living in Spain, where he is recording the second season of his series welcome to edenthe beautiful singer and actress, Belinda returned to her beloved Mexico, where she flirted in a red swimsuit. The 32-year-old interpreter looked spectacular in her beach outfit, showing off her charms and showing why she is still the princess of pop in Latin America.

Upon arrival in Mexico, Belinda She was approached by the media, while she was walking wearing a sweatshirt and a fisherman’s hat, as well as dark glasses so as not to be recognized, which did not work, since they immediately gathered around to ask her about her visit to the country, but mainly because of the everyone’s topic of conversation: his ex, Christian Nodal.

The interpreter of Love at first sight, Light without gravity Y sweet betrayal She came accompanied by her father. Nacho Peregrin, whom he tried to protect at all times, yes, attending kindly, as always, to the press, although courteously deflecting the reporters’ uncomfortable questions.

“Be careful, let my dad pass, he’s coming here with me,” he warned the reporters as soon as they approached them.

“I’m going to sing at Machaca, very happy, I already missed Mexico,” she replied to the press, who questioned what brought her to Mexico.

However, there was no shortage of the reporter who tried to ask Belinda on Christian Nodal and his new relationship with the Argentine rapper, Cazzuwith whom he has been seen on several occasions, one of them kissing on the mouth.

“Happy, I’m rereading the Harry Potter books, have you read them? They are wonderful, ”she replied, diverting attention and showing that he is not interested in talking about it.

And it is that, more than 5 months have passed since Belinda Y Christian Nodal announced their separation and the end of their engagement, and despite the fact that each one lived their duel in their own way, the gorgeous actress from Friends forever He has managed to fill that gap with a lot of work and his long-awaited return to music and the stage.

In fact, that is precisely what brings her back to Mexico, because this June 25 she will perform with all her hits, and perhaps her new songs. Eden Y colorblindon the stage of Machaca Fest 2022, where great stars such as Slipknot, Panteón Rococó, Reik, División Minúscula, Cartel de Santa, Genitállica, El Gran Silencio, Nortec, Vilma Palma e Vampiros and many more will also participate.

Without a doubt, our Beli succeeding as always.

Belinda set the nets on fire

After the melee at Mexico City International Airport, Belinda arrived in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where the event will take place, taking advantage of a relaxing time to sunbathe and show off her spectacular figure in a revealing but incredible red swimsuit one piece, with cut out design on the sides.

the beautiful daughter of Belinda Schull She looked charming and flirted beautifully, delighting with her outlined figure and super flat abdomen, while enjoying a spectacular infinity pool at the hotel where she stayed.

