Belinda: From driving a $600,000 Ferrari to this

Belinda is undoubtedly one of the most recognized pop artists, and one of the ones that generated the most money. However, despite her fortune, she surprised everyone by showing up in this car. Slide and find out more.

September 30, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Belinda is a world-renowned pop singer. She achieved fame when she was just 10 years old, making appearances on various television channels. At 32 years old, she accumulates a fortune of 10 million dollarswhich allows you to treat yourself to what you want.

Although it is now separated from Christian Nodalat the time they knew how to enjoy a luxurious Ferrari 488 Track property of the 23-year-old singer when they were in a couple. with an engine V8which according to the Italian brand is the most powerful in its history, this car went on the market at a price of 300,000 dollars, but due to its high demand and the low quantity on the market, it was sold for $600,000.

Recently the Spanish but nationalized Mexican singer uploaded a photo with her Fiat 500c Gucci. This car has a motor 1.2 of only 69cv and stands out for having a strip with the colors of the luxury brand on the roof. As for the speed of him, he manages to reach 100 km / h in 9.8 seconds.

In terms of aesthetics, this collaboration comes in black or white only. The white model has a more sober cream interior while the black car comes with chrome details that contrast and stand out more. The brakes of both models are also customized since they are in a green color characteristic of the clothing brand.

With a successful career that includes concerts, movies, and series on Netflix, Belinda could drive any car she wanted. The truth is that with a price of €18,000 this car is a far cry from the Italian supercar that Belinda owns. And you, do you prefer the power of the Ferrari or the charisma of the Fiat 500?

+ Belinda’s photos in the Fiat 500

Belinda aboard her Fiat 500 Gucci via Twitter

+Watch the video with which Belinda presented the car: