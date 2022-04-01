Belinda from the back and from the floor boasts the rear and a pronounced neckline

Belinda is in Spain, where she will spend at least six months.

On this occasion, the actress and singer published a photo gallery in which she wears tight pants and a black top that exposes her back. Her rear stands out due to the position in which she posed for the images.

So far, the artist’s publication has more than 564,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments.

Belinda is in Spain promoting “Welcome to Eden”the Netflix series that will be released in the coming days and that marks his return to acting after a long time.

On her Instagram account she has bragged about her sensuality several times while she is in her homeland. A photo shoot with pink and green dresses and some pictures wearing a tight flower outfit, with which she also wiggled her waist, stand out on her profile, where she has almost 15 million followers.

The stay in Spain also comes a little over a month after ending his relationship with Christian Nodalthe Mexican artist with whom he had promised to marry in 2021.

The breakup of the couple who frequently boasted of their sentimental relationship on social networks came after some rumors that surrounded them and that had to do with economic situations.

Nodal was in charge of making the announcement and did so through a statement published in the stories of his Instagram account on February 13. “I ask for respect for the decision we have made, where each one will live their separation process in their own way and always wishing each other the best for the happy times lived and those of trial as well,” Nodal sentenced when reporting the end of his relationship.

Days after, Belinda expressed her emotions after the breakup: “These days have been difficult. You know more than anyone that I am an introverted person and it is because I always try to take care of my heart, but it inevitably hurts a lot, “she said.

“I ask that our energy be love and respect towards others. I begin a new stage in my life concentrating on being well both spiritually and professionally, ”the actress and singer also specified in her statement.

