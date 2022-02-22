“Belinda goodbye”, fans send their numbers to Christian Nodal | Instagram

All in all! This is how Christian Nodal’s fans are willing to reach his heart after it became public knowledge that his romantic relationship with the beautiful singer would have ended Belinda.

In the purest style of Alejandro Fernández or Luis Miguel, this is how Christian Nodal he is receiving the phone numbers of his fans in full concert, yes, nothing more and nothing less than a famous female garment.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, the singleness of the singer of the Mexican Regional and the way he carried out his romantic relationship with Belinda have caused his followers to wait for an opportunity in the heart of Nodal.

It may interest you: Karol G boasts more than his phospho phospho from the blue of the sea

It has been reported that Christian Nodal has had various concerts with great success outside of Mexico and that this has been the common denominator, garments with telephone numbers in the hope that the interpreter of Goodbye Love corresponds to them and provides a call.

The end of the relationship of Belinda Peregrin Schull and Christian Nodal has caused a stir, because in reality the news that their followers expected to receive would be that they would finally marry this after months of waiting.

“Belinda goodbye”, fans send their numbers to Christian Nodal. Photo: Instagram.



Since the singer of the Mexican Regional gave the engagement ring to the actress, it was expected that their nuptial union would take place quickly; there was even talk of a supposed pregnancy that would accelerate everything; however, time disproved it.

The news that came to light was that the engagement and courtship would have come to an end, according to Nodal’s statement, by mutual agreement. Later, a series of dimes and diretes would begin by the fans of Beli and Nodal.

Among the alleged reasons for separation, there was talk of infidelity on the part of the singer, pointing out that he would have returned to the arms of his ex-girlfriend and would even have been by his side on his birthday. On the other hand, there was talk of economic problems.

It is said that the interpreter of En el amor hay que pardon would have asked Christian Nodal for four million dollars to cover a tax debt; However, her staff would have discovered that it was actually just over five hundred thousand pesos and she supposedly wanted the money to pay off a house that Lupillo Rivera would have bought for her.