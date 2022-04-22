Belinda had surgery? Bold image of the actress arouses suspicion

Belinda surprised her fans by looking more voluptuous in a new photograph.

The controversial break between Belinda and Christian Nodal led the singer’s millions of followers to focus on all her movements in order to find hidden messages that would reveal the reason that led to end their romance.

Despite the fact that until now it is unknown what led the couple to end, users have closely followed the also actress, and they would have noticed a big change in his physical appearance.

Belinda has become one of the most recognized artists in the entertainment world thanks to her talent, but also because of her undoubted beauty, but everything seems to indicate that she recently underwent plastic surgery.

What was Belinda operated on?

Rumors of an alleged operation began after Belinda shared a recent post on her Instagram account where she wore an open Versace coat, revealing her chest, which, to many, it looked more voluptuous.

Some users claimed that it was a “fix”but there were other fans who defended the interpreter that her beauty is natural and it was only about her pose.