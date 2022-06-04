Belinda has a new admirer and it is a sexy model and businessman: Dean Pelić

Belinda doesn’t want to fall in love again. The bad experience with Christian Nodal, which continues to affect her to this day, has left her with a bad taste in her mouth. However, the tarot has told the singer and protagonist of “Eden” that her love is there, waiting for her. And today we have realized that a very beautiful man is sending messages to Nodal’s ex. There on Instagram this impressive specimen has begun to appear with small details. Will Belinda have noticed them already?

It is about the model, writer and personal motivator Dean Pelić, a man like many talents and there is no doubt that he is also the owner of great physical beauty.

In at least four or five of her latest photos, the writer’s name appears in the comments section of Belinda’s Instagram. And it is so notorious that in some of her posts her message appears first. In the last photograph that Belinda published, Dean Pelić’s name appears there.

This is the photo where Dean left Belinda a short message, and 177 accounts liked his post. She wrote “b”, in lowercase letters. It is possibly the letter with which she begins her name. But Dean was noticed and answered “B”, in capital letters. We understand then that the message of the model and writer is that this letter should not be small, that it should not be minimized, that whatever happens, it should always remain upright, standing up. Great.

Belinda’s fans are happy and ask the singer to notice the presence of the famous writer in their networks. They tell him: “Beautiful, they would be an incredible couple.” Could it be that Belinda pays attention and thus gives destiny an opportunity, which in the letters well indicated that love was on the way?

