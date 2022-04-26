Belinda, have you already forgotten Christian Nodal? tells it all, finally

Belinda is sincere, this is how she is after Christian Nodal | Instagram

Belinda was honest about everything about her relationship with Christian Nodal, the interpreter of “dopamine“, “Boba nice girl”, “Neither Freud nor your mother”, among others, addressed more details at last after their controversial separation.

The singer, actress, model, pianist, etc., of Spanish origin, Belinda, who on May 25, 2021 announced her commitment to the “regional Mexican”, confirming a definitive separation on February 12 of this year, shared some details of her past Courtship Have you already surpassed the ‘sonorense’?

After everything ended so abruptly, and many versions emerged, this was not enough for the followers of “Los Nodeli” (as they were called Belinda and Nodal on social networks) were left with several doubts about what really triggered the thunder of their idyllic relationship.

Belinda is sincere, this is how she is after Christian Nodal. Photo: Capture Instagram



The one born on August 15, 1989, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, would finally end all the hermeticism that surrounded the reasons for their breakup, really, it was not like that, both figures are still very discreet as to the reasons why they took this decision.

What the remembered”child actress“, who started at the age of ten in the entertainment world, commented in his favor, it is how his past experience has changed his life.

So also the one famous for productions on Televisa like “Friends forever“(2000), “Adventures in time”(2001) “Accomplices to the rescue”(2002), trusts in the new plans that the future holds for her now that she is single.

A renewed Belinda is coming and focused on her work, shared the native of Madrid, born on August 15, 1989.

Likewise, the “songwriter“He has shared new doors that have opened in his career, since he is not only about to premiere the series of “welcome to eden“, by Netflix Spain and where he will play the character of “Africa”.

In addition, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, also commented, hopes to record the second season of fiction while leading various covers as a model for “Grazia” and “XMAGO”, among the most recent magazines in which the “businesswoman” has appeared.

Although at this time, theex-fiancée of Christian Nodal” is in Spain, where he undertook a trip shortly after his “thunder” with the 23-year-old artist.

The interpreter of “Lies, cabr * n”, stressed, she would stay there for a while to fulfill work commitments hoping to be able to return to Mexico at some point since it was in that country where she had her family and friends.