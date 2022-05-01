Belinda imitates a Spanish accent and goes viral

Mexican singer and actress Belinda made the hosts of the Spanish television show ‘La Resistencia’ laugh, with a magnificent defense of the Mexican accent and an amusing imitation of the Spanish accent.

In the program she explains that it is not right for them to imitate Mexicans as if they were from western movies, since they do not imitate the Spanish as if they were from an adult movie.

“But they always imitate us as if we were from a western movie like ‘oyeeee’. It’s as if I imitate the Spanish as a porn movie dubbed from Spain. ‘Fuck, ostia, but my God, what is this, but I’m freaking out'” he says the singer on the show.

The presenters celebrate how well Belinda imitates an actress of that genre and also tell her that the phrases are just from those movies.

Do we Spaniards speak as if we were dubbing a porn movie? Damn, maybe you’re right. @belindapop pic.twitter.com/9fALqEJgEP — The Resistance by M+ (@LaResistencia) April 27, 2022

The moment went viral on social media.

No one has ever explained dubbing in Spain as clearly as @belindapop pic.twitter.com/jPkladDd1N – Otto More (@Otto_Mas) April 28, 2022

Let us remember that Belinda has just ended a relationship with fellow singer Christian Nodal and that, since then, most of the news about her is about what happened after that.