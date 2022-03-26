Belinda imposes fashion in spring with the most beautiful dresses

When we talk about fashion icons In Mexico, there are names that cannot be left off the list, such as Belinda, who imposes fashion in spring with the most beautiful dressesindustry experts point out, since they are not only perfect for the season, but they are of different styles.

Through her Instagram account, the 32-year-old singer and actress often shares her outfitsproving that she is a chameleon because she never hesitates to take risks in every outfit, as it can range from the most elegant and sophisticated to something more daring and daring.

It may interest you: Julia Roberts beauty secrets to be a Pretty woman, regardless of age

This has earned her praise from her almost 15 million followers, so that she is considered a it girl and referent. The best thing about Belinda is that she offers complete proposals, since she always gives something to talk about because of her clothes, shoes, makeup, hair and even her nails; Without a doubt, the young businesswoman knows what she is doing and that is why she steals sighs.

For this Spring seasontheir outfits have stood out, especially those that consist of dresses and beautiful slippers. Although there is a wide variety to choose from, fashion gurus have focused on three styles that have been imposed by the beautiful interpreter of Love at first sight, Light without gravity and Beautiful betrayal.

strapless dresses

They are ideal for spring and even summer because they are fresh and flirty. They can be used both day and night, the key is to choose the ideal colors; for example: for the day you can opt for trendy pastel shades, while at night you can choose a vibrant or neutral one; as a plusyou can add a sack oversized.

cut-out

This is a trend that we have already told you about because it is one of the favorites since it was imposed last year. Belinda knows it and therefore she has not hesitated to show off her spectacular silhouette in models of this style. Like strap dresses, they are ideal to wear both day and night.

With flowers

And if we talk about spring, it is clear that the flowers cannot be missing! The design of the print is totally your choice, since there are large and small flowers and a variety of colors. If you want to recreate the outfits of Belida, the best thing is that you bet on pastel tones related to the trend colors such as yellow, blue, pink and coral.

And if it comes to Belinda’s outfitswe must bear in mind that she loves to show off her curves and legs, so go ahead and opt for mini dresses, regardless of the model you select (with straps, flowers or cut ou In case you run the risk, complement your outfit with strappy sneakers and even tennis shoes in white; remember that the footwear you choose will end up defining the style of your outfit.