Belinda, in the water with a short dress, takes them to Eden

Belinda launches the date of Welcome to Eden in a little pink dress | Instagram

Belinda shares a new video clip with a short pink dress with thin straps at the time of launching a date to enjoy the “best trip of their lives”, along with the cast of “welcome to eden“, the Netflix actress series is about to start.

The singer Belinda reappears in one of the past video clips that she shares on her Instagram account where she can be seen in images from the water along with the cast of the new fiction by Netflix Spain in which she would be invited to participate, which began recordings in the past. February 22, 2021.

As is currently known, the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal“, Belinda, is in Spain where she assured, she will live a long season, a decision that she would share with her millions of followers in a recent interview.

After returning to her country of origin, Belinda Peregrín Schüll “born in Madrid” on August 15, 1989, will now premiere the first season of the fiction together with a large youth cast.

Belinda launches the Welcome to Eden date in a little pink dress. Photo: Capture Instagram



Likewise, the “naturalized mexican“, will continue with the recordings of the episodes of a second installment, he mentioned, the businesswoman assured that she felt happy to be in her country from where she would continue her career for at least a few months, as confirmed.

The interpreter of “Africa” ​​character that Belinda embodies in the story, shared a message that reads “May 6”, the official date on which the first part of this trip will arrive on the Netflix platform, according to the description to the which is accompanied by a butterfly emoji.

The model at L’OfficielGrazia, among other recent publications, Belinda Peregrín, wears a pink dress while she seems to be in a trance on water with the other actors with whom she shares credits.

In the background, a voiceover is heard giving a message welcoming Eden:

“Eden is an exhilarating feeling. The pure taste of happiness pervading your life. Eden is beauty without limits. A paradise designed for you. The end of all your problems forever. Welcome to Eden, the trip of a lifetime, it will be read in the post.”

The clip shared two days ago was quickly filled with comments where some of the 14.9 million subscribers of the remembered child actress of “Sidekicks to the rescue“, Peregrín Schüll, were anxious to see the beginning of this story.

Particularly, the performances of the interpreter of “lies, bastard“, who after many years of having participated in soap operas, and in the cinema with “Guadianes de la bahia” (2007), returns to the screens.

Later, Belinda reappeared in a first presentation where she captivated everyone with a colorful blue tailored suit, which she wore open at the top showing a metal-style bra that showed almost even the tonsils of the “Princess of Latin Pop”, without a doubt “Beli” was the sensation of the moment in such a s3nsual look.