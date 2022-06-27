Belinda introduces her “new boyfriend” during her stay in Mexico

Belinda this weekend returned to the stages at the Machaca Fest, a music festival that took place in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Where the controversial moment occurred when the singer arrived at the Mexico City airport, the actress, who was accompanied by her father, was approached by several media outlets who did not hesitate to ask about her private life.

Among the questions, the paparrazzi wanted to know if Beli’s heart was already occupied and if the rumors of having a new boyfriend of Croatian origin were trueto which the pretty green-eyed girl limited herself to responding between laughs: “Where do they get that from?”

Faced with these questions that would make his daughter uncomfortable, her father, Ignacio Peregrín, revealed to the cameras of “HOY”: “I’m her new boyfriend and her bodyguard.”

And it is that From the breakup of her commitment to Christian Nodal we have seen Belinda more united to her parents, who have supported her in this difficult sentimental moment. In the last videos of her uploaded on her Instagram we can see one of her, where she has touched her fans, since the singer is rehearsing on her father’s lap.

During her stay in Mexican lands, the singer showed her affection to her fans, when she gave her blessing to some newlyweds in the lobby of her hotel. She later looked very professional when she presented her as part of the festival, she was about to faint but she did not get off the stage but continued with the show.

The heartwarming moment when Beli and her dad sing and rehearse together: