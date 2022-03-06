Belinda is back and boasts more than her stuffed animal | Instagram

Belinda did it again! The princess of pop showed once again that she is back and stronger than ever on social networks. Christian Nodal’s ex took advantage of her Instagram stories to show off more than her elegant teddy coat and of course, all her beauty.

Belinda Peregrin Schull She shared a short video that she herself recorded in front of the mirror in which she can be seen beautiful and very sure of herself.

The singer and actress chose a glamorous light teddy coat for the occasion, which she left open so that her followers could appreciate more of her skin and loved it, because she wore a very small white swimsuit underneath.

The pop star wore quite natural makeup and her hair completely collected, allowing her great beauty and elegance to be admired more.

Belinda has just gone through a not very pleasant moment, this after the Mexican regional singer Christian Nodal revealed the end of the love relationship with the famous through a statement on social networks and assuring that it was “by mutual agreement”.

ADMIRE BELI HERE

Belinda is back and she shows off more than her stuffed animal. Photo: Instagram.



After the revelation of Nodal, the news portals addressed all the angles of the relationship and the social networks began to digress about the reasons for the separation of the Nodeli. Many indicated that while the culprit would be Christian for infidelity or for being very macho and jealous and not letting Beli work, some others bet that the person responsible would be the princess of pop, for economic reasons.

It has been rumored that Belinda He would have requested the amount of four million dollars from his ex to cover his tax debt in Mexico and it would have been discovered that the amount was much less and that he wanted the money to pay off the house that Lupillo Rivera would have bought him. It has also been ensured that Christian Nodal’s mother would have ordered an audit of her son’s accounts and that it would have been revealed that the singer and her team had put in false invoices to obtain more money from the artist.

Belinda has limited herself to asking for respect and understanding and after the harsh words against her, she has indicated that she will proceed legally against those who have acted improperly against her person.