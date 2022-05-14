Belinda is clear: a Spanish boyfriend to forget Christian Nodal

Belinda He is in one of the best stages of his artistic career, since he has returned to his beginnings, television, hand in hand with Netflix.

For a few weeks, the singer has been living in Spain where he is currently working and presenting his most recent work.

This is the series “welcome to eden“, which has been promoting in recent days and where it has been shining and giving something to talk about.

As part of the promotion, the interpreter of “Love at first sight” once again collaborated with the Netflix streaming platform in a fun video.

In this, the star consulted a tarot reader to which he asked how his luck would be in love, mainly on the other side of the world where he is, are you looking to forget Christian Nodal?.

The princess of pop asked: “Am I going to have a Spanish boyfriend?”, to which the expert assured her that she will have a lot of passion in Spain, however, You won’t find the love of your life there.

For this answer, the letter from “the Sun” came out and he replied: “I don’t know if you’re going to have a boyfriend, but you’re going to click (have love affairs)”.

Given this, the famous assured that she is very romantic, so I would rule out what the tarot reader said. “Ahh! Do not! I am super romantic, I like to make love”.

Another of the cards that came out was the “Lovers”, which he explained: “it is a card that symbolizes decision-making in love. You have to value it there”.

On the other hand, he also took the opportunity to have contact with one of the people he loved the most, his granny janewho has already passed away, of whom he said “it was the best”:

“Juana is telling you that you have all the power in the world. Right now, what the car (the card) represents is evolution, change, not stagnation. You also get the letter of lovers ”

“It is a card that symbolizes decision making. You have to assess what is good or bad. And the emperor represents the figure of a man who wants to impose himself, but the empress also appears, who is your grandmother, who tells you to trust yourself, that you are stronger than anyone who wants to turn you off, “added the tarot expert.

