Belinda is photographed in the foreground and shakes the net with a deep neckline

Singer Belinda The 32-year-old is installed in Spain and is preparing for the premiere of the series ‘Welcome to Eden’, which premieres in the first half of May on the Netflix platform. Since she broke up with her ex, Christian Nodal, the actress, took refuge at work.

Belinda She is very active on social networks where she accumulates almost 15 million followers from all over the world. For them, she shares the best photos of her, poses, and looks, since she has become a benchmark for fashion and beauty and also previews of her work, trips, and family moments.

Related news

Now Belinda She left her virtual fandom wide open by posting a close-up photo of herself showing off all her talent and beauty. The singer has an impeccable make up, blonde, straight and loose hair and a pronounced neckline that is part of her outfit.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

Apparently Belinda She wears an urban cotton dress in a light blue tone with color combinations and shows off her bare shoulders. Both her colleagues and her fans reacted immediately to this publication and filled her with likes and hundreds of comments in which they flatter her beauty.

Belinda. Source: Terra archive

One of the first to place a heart on Belinda’s photo was her cast mate, Albert Baro which is also part of the ‘Welcome to Eden’ series. “Love you”; “gorgeous”; “Beautiful”; “Hermosa” and “Beliiii has already appeared” were some of the reactions the publication received.