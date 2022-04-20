Entertainment

Belinda is photographed in the foreground and shakes the net with a deep neckline

Singer Belinda The 32-year-old is installed in Spain and is preparing for the premiere of the series ‘Welcome to Eden’, which premieres in the first half of May on the Netflix platform. Since she broke up with her ex, Christian Nodal, the actress, took refuge at work.

Belinda She is very active on social networks where she accumulates almost 15 million followers from all over the world. For them, she shares the best photos of her, poses, and looks, since she has become a benchmark for fashion and beauty and also previews of her work, trips, and family moments.

