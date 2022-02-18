Belinda is related to a famous politician | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- A few days ago Christian Nodal offered a statement in which he announced his breakup with Belindawithout giving details of the end of the courtship, it must be remembered that the couple was engaged.

For her part, Belinda also published an image in which she made it clear that she was going through very difficult times, thanked her fans for their support and asked for respect in the situation.

However, in recent days “ojiverde” has been the protagonist of endless controversies and on this occasion it was revealed that a famous politician could have given him a house in Mexico.

The show program of ‘Gossip No like’, the hosts Elisa Beristain and Javier ceriani, revealed that supposedly and allegedly a well-known politician from Morelos ufe who was in charge of settling the young woman’s accounts.









“But apparently and allegedly, Belinda’s house in Mexico would have been paid for by a famous politician from Morelos, he bled him dry,” Ceriani said.

Although the name of said politician was not disclosed, they assured that they would investigate more details of the situation to say it in front of the cameras, but it began to be rumored that it could be Jorge Victorer.

In 2017, the actress was also in charge of accompanying the candidate for federal deputy Morelos and they were delivering pantries for an event, however, neither of them confirmed the relationship.

Angela Aguilar defends Belinda

During a media meeting, Ángela Aguilar received so many questions about Belinda and Christian Nodal, but the 18-year-old girl came out in defense of the singer.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar admitted that it made her “gachisímo” that people spoke so badly about women, It didn’t seem fair to her, and she admitted that she would never do anything less than point you out to another woman.







