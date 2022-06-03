Belinda is seen in a tiny bikini in the middle of the scandal between Christian Nodal and J Balvin

Christian Nodal Y J Balvin They have been involved in a media scandal that has perplexed Internet users. A series of teasing and accusations between the two celebrities has unleashed what will be remembered as one of the controversies of the year.

Despite Belinda not directly involved in the fight, yes could be considered as one of the catalysts of the conflictWell, the reggaeton used it to make fun of Nodal.

Despite the above, the whole “problem” seems to have no concern for the singerwho uploaded a sensual photo revealing her worked body with very suggestive poses.

The interpreter of “Sapito” shared the sexy photo on her Instagramwearing a short semi-transparent dress that reveals the tiny black bikini that envelops her statuesque body.

With thousands of comments from his followers and more than 500 thousand likes, the sexy postcard stunned her fanswho did not hesitate to praise her beauty and her excellent physical condition.

Some fans took the opportunity to ask her to enter the fight starring her ex-fiancé and the reggaeton player, while others defend her and ask to be left out of the controversy. Until now, Belinda has not made any statements on the matter.but it is unlikely that he will do so given the good run he has in Spain.

