Belinda, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities who have kissed in front of everyone with a woman | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

They do it as part of their show and because of the good chemistry they have with each other. In the world of entertainment, be it film, television or music, more than one famous person has kissed, “pecked” or passionately kissed her colleague in front of hundreds of spectators and thousands of viewers. For this reason, we will remember the most celebrated kisses between female artists.

Whether they are young, adult, old, Latina or English-speaking, artists on stage always do what makes them different: the eccentricity of kissing their partner or colleague is one of them.

THE CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE KISSED ANOTHER WOMAN IN FRONT OF EVERYONE

Belinda with Lola Rodriguez and Valentina

It is one of the most recent kisses. It happened last June in Madrid, in the context of LGBTQ pride month. The former protagonist of “Accomplices to the rescue” surprised everyone by kissing her stage companions, actress Lola Rodríguez and drag queen Valentina.

Jennifer Lopez and Rita Moreno

JLO has expressed on countless occasions how grateful she is to Rita for being an inspiration to her since the beginning of her career. In 2014, the so-called “Girl from the Bronx” received the Vanguard award, which Moreno herself gave her. Given her honor, Ben Affleck’s now fiancée decided to kiss her on the mouth. “This is truly an honor and I really can’t tell you what it means to be presented with this award by the one and only Rita Moreno,” Jennifer Lopez said at the time.

Madonna and Britney Spears

In 2003, both music celebrities performed together at the MTV Awards. To eternalize that moment they decided to close their show with a kiss on the lips. Nearly 19 years later, in June 2022, Madonna and Britney recreated this moment at Spears’ after-wedding party with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Madonna and Christina Aguilera

In that 2003 MTV Awards show, the kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears was not the only one, since the interpreter of “Like a virgin” also kissed Christina Aguilera while Britney watched the scene with a big smile.

Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock

It happened at the 2010 Critic’s Choice Awards. With the humor that characterizes them, before kissing, Meryl and Sandra made the gesture of fighting and then gave each other a kiss and a loving hug.

Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson

During the 2010 MTV Movie Awards gala, Sandra again led an unexpected kiss, but now with Scarlett Johansson, who was on stage when Bullock went up to receive his Generation Award.