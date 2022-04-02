Belinda leaves Mexico and walks away from social networks

After her recent breakup with Christian Nodalsinger Belinda She went through a moment of great exposure, in which she felt observed and judged at every step and in every publication she made through social networks.

Whether because of her appearance that seemed sad, because of her thinness or because she looked carefree and simply enjoying life, she was the victim of the hate of those who question her every move. And although she is in full promotion of the series of Netflix “welcome to eden”, the singer and actress made the drastic decision to leave social networks.

Belinda is found in Spainher country of birth, and is devoting time to herself, with no plans to return to Mexico.

a few months after Christian announced his breakup with Belindathe actress reappeared and said she was ready to resume her career, not only at the acting level, but would also have plans to return to music.

“In fact, I am going to settle here to live, which I am super excited about because it is a new stage in my life. I am also Spanish, I was born in Madrid. And being able to return to live here makes me very excited because in the end one always returns home in some way, ”she said.

Since a few weeks, Netflix has revealed some advances on the Spanish series “Welcome to Eden”, whose premiere is scheduled on the platform for next May 6, and where Belinda share cast with Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca and Albert Baro.

‘Welcome to Eden’ is about to be released

Meanwhile, in Mexico, it is rumored that both his departure from social networks and his trip to Spain have to do with the breakup with the singer, who also starred in some situations these days that brought him to the front page.

On the one hand, Nodal He faced the discontent of a large group of fans who waited for him until the wee hours of the morning and in the rain at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Colombiawhere he did not show up and had to apologize.

He was also the target of stares when appearing with a companion in a luxurious restaurant in The Angelswhich led to the suspicion that he is living a new romance.