Belinda leaves Mexico and walks away from social networks

After her recent breakup with Christian Nodalsinger Belinda She went through a moment of great exposure, in which she felt observed and judged at every step and in every publication she made through social networks.

Whether because of her appearance that seemed sad, because of her thinness or because she looked carefree and simply enjoying life, she was the victim of the hate of those who question her every move. And although she is in full promotion of the series of Netflix welcome to eden”, the singer and actress made the drastic decision to leave social networks.

