Belinda leaves Nodal behind and shines “winning as always”. | instagram special

Belinda leaves Nodal behind and shines “winning as always”because after the notorious rupture, the singer and actress has presented new projects professionals who make him very happy, showing that life goes on and that the heart can heal.

Although when the separation between Belinda and Christian Nodal the singer was heavily criticized and some even claimed that she was responsible for being materialistic, it was Nodal who made some statements about it. Belinda simply expressed that she was still in mourning for the departure of her grandmother and He left social networks for a while.

Today the story is different. Belinda has been fully involved in the promotion of his new series with Netflix, “Welcome to Eden”which will be released on May 6 and has already participated in several press events looking the most beautiful.

Another project that has brought him back to public life is your collagen line, with which she presented new projects and strengthens her facet as a businesswoman. Added to this is his role as ambassador of various brands and so, Belinda has kept busy, racking up hits in a variety of ways.

As a celebrity who imposes a trend with her way of dressing, making up and doing her hair, the followers of the interpreter of “Love at first sight”, “Light without gravity” and “Boba nice girl”celebrate that will not stop shining for a broken heart.

Christian Nodal hits Belinda low

In recent days it was announced that Christian Nodal will launch the theme that I had written and recorded with Belindabut with an adjustment, the theme would be re-recorded and Belinda’s parts will be performed by Tini Stoessel.

Some pointed out that it was pointless because the song talked about their love story, others that Nodal was free to do whatever he wanted with the song because he composed it and others, that they were drowning kicks due to the breakup. In addition, Christian Nodal has been seen in the company of several women and having failed in some of his recent concerts has sparked various criticisms.

Belinda’s followers assure that the singer will be better off without him and that now, he will live one of his best moments, sweeping professionally while he completely heals this breakup, hoping that in the future he can count on the support of a partner with whom he has a calmer and more stable relationship.