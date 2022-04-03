Belinda leaves Spain: Televisa’s actress appears in ‘VLA’ and thus reacts to Nodal’s relationship

Mexico City.- The famous and controversial singer, Belindajust let Spainafter stating that he would not return to Mexicoand appeared before the cameras of come the joy and so reacted before the new relationship Christian Nodalwhen the former actress of Televisa about.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Almost two months have passed since InstagramNodal confirmed that unfortunately he and Belinda had made the decision to break their engagement, a year after doing so, without revealing a reason, which gave rise to hundreds of rumors around.

Now, the former coaches of The voice They are living their lives very separately from each other, since it is said that the young singer would already have a love relationship with the influencer and model. Mariana Rioswhile she stated that she was going to live in Spain for a long time.

Internet

But, on the morning of this Friday, April 1, the singer of Light without gravity was captured at the Mexico City airport, who tried by all means not to be seen, hiding her face with a mask and a large black jacket, however, she did not succeed and was captured by the cameras of Aztec TV.

The actress of Welcome to Eden evaded every question about her breakup with Nodal and when they questioned her about his new relationship, she tried to cover her face even more, dodging every camera that tried to focus on her, being escorted by two members of her team, which moved the camera away from her.

Source: Twitter @VengaLaAlegria