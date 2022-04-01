Belinda models more than her back in a pronounced opening

Belinda shows off her entire back by lifting her butt | Instagram

Belinda, in a black outfit, the singer now based in Spain models her entire back in a photograph in Instagram in which it shines a pronounced opening.

A little more skin, I’d show a black outfit than the singer Belinda behaves in a session in which she left more than her back exposed.

From a very flirty angle, the silhouette of Belinda She would be the center of attention as she let herself be captured squatting, highlighting some of her curves.

Belinda shows off her entire back by lifting her butt. Photo: Capture Instagram



In recent weeks, criticism has turned the slim figure of Belinda after speculating that the interpreter of the pop genre could go through eating problems in the midst of the “night binge” that she confessed on social networks.

Now the “naturalized mexican” shares a session that unleashed euphoria among the “belifans” who did not stop praising the now Netflix actress, who showed her entire abdomen in a long-sleeved top crossed in front.

Four photos make up the session that the next interpreter of “Africa” ​​in “welcome to eden“, posted 20 hours ago on his Instagram account accompanied by a brief description: “:)))”

A pair of black accessories such as heels and sunglasses were some of the few items that Belinda added to her look with which she once again wore a very natural look, particularly on her face, while her hair looks straight and with the tone dark brown with golden reflections from the middle to the ends.

In one of the captures, Belinda lowers her glasses a little, revealing her beautiful blue eyes, causing one of the first reactions from the brother of the “businesswoman“who commented on the photos: They are incredible!

How beautiful your hair my love, Goddess I love you, I love seeing you shining again, Art, Greetings from Venezuela, How s3xy, OMG!!!!, My Beli winning as always, Frist!!, WHAT A WOMAN!!!

It is read in some of the reactions that came to the publication by the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal“, who in the end accumulated 577, 433 likes.

The interpreter of “lies, bastard“, is about to premiere the new production of Bienvenidos a Edén, which he recorded in Spain and which he is now promoting together with a great youth cast.

Everything seems to indicate that the one born in Madrid on August 15, 1989, Belinda Peregrín, plans to stay and live a long time in Spain where she has indicated “feeling very happy” and with several projects in mind that she will carry out from the mother country.