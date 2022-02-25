Belinda More hints at Christian Nodal on Instagram?

Belinda, message on Instagram would be by Christian Nodal | Instagram

Belinda returned to her social networks and wrote a fairly extensive text in English, the message did not take long to go viral, sowing some suspicions about a possible hint to Christian Nodal.

A few weeks after the breakup of the engagement and courtship of the singer Belinda and the “sonorense”, the tension between the two is something that social networks have been responsible for feeding.

In the midst of various rumors about the “fake and media relationship” that always accompanied Belinda and to the “regional Mexican” during their notorious “romance”, each movement on the part of both derives in controversy that continues to link them.

In the first lines of his message, the “naturalized mexican“32 years old, reflects the spiritual moment and in which he has chosen to thank God in the midst of so much chaos.

It is the perfect time to thank God for all the miracles in your life, to thank your soul for its strength and kindness, it can be seen in the text that the Mexican-Spanish shared on her social networks.

Belinda, message on Instagram would be by Christian Nodal. Photo: Capture Instagram



The “Latin Pop Princess” Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who has been commented on is “very affected by the breakup” wrote a message in her stories which would be seen as a wake-up call from the “songwriter“, born on August 15, 1989.

Remember who you are and where you come from, remember that love is the basis of everything. We do not come into the world to work as slaves and to be prisoners of ideological systems, he prays in the second part of the message.

Internet users immediately did not doubt that in the middle of his message, the “former judge of The Voice” Possibly he would have directed some to the “Mexican regional” or perhaps it is just a matter of mere motivation.

The well-remembered actress of children’s soap operas, who made her debut at the age of ten in “Friends forever“(2000) among other Televisa projects, he would have previously shared a message quoting the philosopher, Simone de Beauvoir, in the midst of his breakup with the “23-year-old artist.”

Now the “businesswoman“, who recently collaborated with the Shein brand, would have expressed her feelings again, although so far it is unknown if her words come from herself or she took up a text as a reference.

The “model“, “philanthropist” and “director of video clips” would take advantage of a very spiritual moment related to the date of the energy portal of February 22, 2022, at which time she also declares herself a “missionary of love” in the middle of her message.

Although up to this point, Belinda Peregrín Schüll has not replied to any of the rumors that circulate about the reasons for their separation and even about her controversial past, the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal” She warned a few days ago that she could take “legal action” as she pointed out, the attacks on her have exceeded the barrier of respect.