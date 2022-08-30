Belinda, Pedro Sola, Christopher Uckermann and more artists will be critics in a new cooking reality show

The cooking programs have positioned themselves among the public’s favorites, either because of their formats, gastronomic proposals or famous participants. Such is the case of Master Chef Celebrity, a cooking competition that has become popular on television in recent years. But that’s not all, because in the coming weeks lovers of this type of competition will be able to enjoy a new Netflix production where actors, hosts and wrestlers will be critics of renowned Mexican chefs who will bring their culinary knowledge to the table.

It’s about reality Iron Chefa culinary competition that was born in Japan almost 30 years ago and that after passing through several countries in the world for the first time will arrive in Mexico under the leadership of Paty Cantu. Thanks to the trailer that Netflix published on its YouTube channel, it is known that the participants will be three Mexican chefs with careers on the rise, who will offer their best through their dishes to earn the recognition of critics and the title of ‘Legendary Chef ‘.

Without a doubt, the proposal is innovative in the country, however, what most caught the attention of social network users and Netflix subscribers were the celebrities who will be part of the panel of critics, because to the surprise of many Belinda will collaborate in this edition after his return to acting with Welcome to Eden. In addition to the singer and actress of children’s soap operas, they will also participate as critics Peter Alonethe famous conductor of windowing that has conquered the youth with opinions and mistakes. another surprise is Christopher Uckermanwho after reuniting with his former classmates RBD and his recent participation in Devil, a series under the production of Netflix, will become a critic in this first season of the program in Mexico.

Will also be Biby Gaytanactress and singer former member of Timbirichewho will share his opinion on each dish presented by the contestants as well as charisticwell-known Mexican fighter who left the ring to show another facet of his life. Also, Jay of the Cave, vocalist of moderate, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucia Mendezappeared in the first preview of the program that will be released on September 21, however, the possibility of other figures from the artistic world appearing is not ruled out.