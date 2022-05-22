Belinda raised the temperature with a tight minidress

Belinda She is experiencing an excellent moment at a professional level since “Welcome to Eden” recently premiered, the Netflix series in which she is one of the protagonists. However, on a personal level she is not quite well since her separation from the singer Christian Nodal keep giving what to talk about.

Recently, Nodal shared some private WhatsApp chats with the interpreter of “Luz singravida”. Far from giving explanations, the lace responded to Ricardo Casares’s message from “Come the joy”, in a very concise way. “At nine in the morning I wrote to Belinda and she replied: ‘Thank you Ricardo, I’m not going to say anything, it really is nonsense,'” the communicator said.

In the last hours, Belinda shared a photo shoot from the first episode of her new Netflix series “Welcome to Eden.” “I am Africa… Well, the whole world knows me as Afrilux” was the epigraph that she used, since that is one of the first sentences that the actress says when the fiction begins.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

In the images of InstagramShe wore a pink minidress, a gray fur coat and many rings on her hands. Let’s remember that Belinda plays a young influencer who only has followers, but has no family or friends. The publication reached almost half a million likes and 5,000 comments.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

“The best influencer in paradise” commented the official account of Netflix Spain, mentioning the place where the entire series takes place. “I love these photos!!” and “Belleza” wrote the fashion designer Gabriela González in her Instagram photos. “Afrilux is the most beautiful in Eden without a doubt” and “Beliiiii I’m waiting for you” were some of the messages from his fans.