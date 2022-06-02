Belinda raised the temperature with a translucent look

Despite the time that Belinda separated from Christian NodalScandals are the order of the day. The Mexican regional singer had several clashes with the actress’s mother on social networks. A few hours ago, mother and daughter reappeared by publishing a photograph in a recording studio, probably in Spain.

The stylist César Vargas shared some stories on his Instagram account, where you can see Belinda next to a mysterious man at the edge of a swimming pool. “Sneak peek of Bel’s next video. Canary body and soul”, she wrote about the video and labeled the protagonist of “Welcome to Eden” as the director of it.

For its part, Christian Nodal He radically changed his look to the blonde color and it was a trend. Even some followers could not help but compare him to J Balvin. The Colombian singer uploaded a comparison of both and commented “Find the differences”. The Mexican responded very violently with the statement “I do have talent.”

In the last hours, the actress published a photo session that left her thousands of fans speechless. In the epigraph of the post Instagram he only placed crown emojis and some planets. For her look, the singer had two buns in her hair and highlights on the sides of her face. In addition, she wore a tiny black two-piece swimsuit.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

About him, Belinda posed with a translucent garment with the stamp of the band Kiss. The publication immediately exceeded 200,000 likes and 2,600 comments. Yanet García, the Mexican “climate girl”, left him many fire emojis. “The true Q OF QUE REINONAAAAA” and “Goddess we love you for being a lady” were other messages she received.