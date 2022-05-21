Entertainment

Belinda raises the temperature with a hot image

Belinda She is one of the most beloved artists and is experiencing an excellent moment professionally. However, personally, her fight with Christian Nodal seems to have no end. The Mexican regional music singer continues to throw hints on his social networks with the actress’s family.

Rumors have recently started to spread that Belinda could be in a relationship with the Argentine actor who shared a film set with her in the new Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”: Guillermo Pfening. Although nothing is confirmed, both have uploaded videos having fun together.

