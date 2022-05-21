Belinda raises the temperature with a hot image

Belinda She is one of the most beloved artists and is experiencing an excellent moment professionally. However, personally, her fight with Christian Nodal seems to have no end. The Mexican regional music singer continues to throw hints on his social networks with the actress’s family.

Rumors have recently started to spread that Belinda could be in a relationship with the Argentine actor who shared a film set with her in the new Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”: Guillermo Pfening. Although nothing is confirmed, both have uploaded videos having fun together.

For its part, Nodal continues to reproach for the fans of the interpreter of “Neither Freud nor your mother”. A follower complained about the intimate conversation that the singer leaked: “If it’s a problem, according to you, it’s that ‘they don’t let you heal’, why not talk about it with Belinda?”.

Recently, the account of the Univisión program Despierta América shared some images from Twitter with the response of Nodal: “Yes, I do. I called her several times. I wrote to her and she didn’t change a thing. It’s not about money, it’s about who they follow and keep trying to affect. Not even success serves to leave me alone. The only thing missing was that push they gave me so that I could finally decide what to do.”

Source: Instagram @belindapop

In the last hours, Belinda published a warm image along with the text: “149 years walking hand in hand with the icons that transform history @levismx 501®? ORIGINAL #LiveInLevis #501Day”. In the photo, the actress poses on her back wearing wide blue jeans and no shirt. The publication exceeded 275,000 likes and 2,500 comments. “OHHHHHH YESSSSSS”, “Diiiiooosaaaaaaaa” and “What a way to radiate beauty everywhere” were just some of the messages that the blonde received on her account from Instagram.