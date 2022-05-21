Belinda raises the temperature with some hot images

Belinda is very happy after the success of the new Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden.” In this suspenseful television series, the former “Accomplices to the rescue” brings to life the character of the influencer “Africa”, also known as “Afrilux”.

For readers who have not had the opportunity to see the Spanish production that has Christian Nodal’s ex-fiancée as one of the protagonists, we share the synopsis: “A group of young people go to a party on a paradisiacal island, but they end up living a hell full of secrets, dangers and traps”.

Belinda posing. Source: Instagram Belinda

In the last hours, Belinda it once again demonstrated all its beauty in virtual communities. The popular artist posted a series of photos on her official Instagram account that drew all the attention of her millions of followers from around the planet. The blonde wore a low-cut pastel pink minidress and a short gray jacket with fur. The native of Madrid complemented her look with her loose hair with waves and an eyeliner on her eyes.

Belinda posing. Source: Instagram Belinda

“I am Africa… Well, the whole world knows me as Afrilux” was the simple and promotional text chosen by the ex of Nodal as a caption for his aforementioned post on the popular network of the little camera.

Belinda posing. Source: Instagram Belinda

This aforementioned publication Belinda He garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of three hundred and twenty thousand hearts in just hours. “Winning as always and behaving like the lady you are”, “How can they not be burned that you leave them?” and “Beliii, free your career from your mom like Britney did. You can beautiful, you have our full support. Let’s normalize letting go of our toxic parents” were some of the messages received by the interpreter of hits like “La Niña de la Escuela” and “Luz sin gravity”.