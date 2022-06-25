Belinda RE-APPEARS in Mexico and reacts to Christian Nodal’s COURTSHIP with Cazzu | VIDEO

After ending his relationship with Christian Nodal, Belinda decided to move to Spain to record some projects. Four months after her separation, the actress and singer reappeared in Mexico this weekend due to his next presentation at the Machaca Fest festival that will take place in Monterrey Nuevo León.

Upon arrival at the airport of the City of Mexico, Belinda She was in the company of her father, when the singer arrived she was already expected by reporters and the media who took the opportunity to ask her about her professional and personal life.

Related news

“I’m very happy, I’m going to sing in Machaca, I’m very happy. I already missed Mexico.”

This was Belinda’s reaction when she found out about the courtship between Christian Nodal and Cazzu

One of the most awkward moments that lived Belinda in his meeting with the press Mexicowas when he was asked about his opinion on the new engagement holding his ex Christian Nodal with the rapper Cazzu. And it is that only four months have passed since they ended their relationship.

The reaction of Belinda Faced with this questioning, it was to avoid talking about the subject, focusing on talking only about his presentation in Monterrey and some of the habits that he has begun to resume when he moved to Spain. This was what she said when asked about engagement of Christian Nodal with Cazzu:

“You know we have to get to the rehearsal in Monterrey. I’m happy because I’m reading the Harry Potter books again, have you read them? They’re wonderful. Happy to be in Mexico again.”

This was the answer he gave Belinda before the media when they questioned her about the new engagement holding Christian Nodal with Cazzu, leaving reporters stunned at how well he handled the awkward moment. In addition, they also took the opportunity to ask about the Croatian model that is claiming it, but Belinda he didn’t say anything about it.