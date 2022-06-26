Belinda reacts to the new romance that Christian Nodal has with Cazzu

Belinda is visiting Mexico, so this weekend will return to the stage at the Machaca Fest, a music festival that will take place in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Upon her arrival at the airport in Mexico City, the singer and actress, who was accompanied by her father, was approached by several media outlets who did not hesitate to ask her about her professional life.

“I am very happy, I am going to sing in Machaca, I am very happy. I already missed Mexico.” He declared in the midst of cameras and microphones that prevented him from moving freely through the corridors of the place to reach the boarding area.

Some reporters did not stay with the desire to ask him if it was true that she already had a new boyfriend of Croatian origin, to which the pretty green-eyed girl limited herself to responding between laughs: “Where do they get that from?” while looking at her father who never stopped holding her arm.

Belinda returned to Mexico for her presentation at the Machaca Fest

Photo: Instagram @vengalaalegriatva

The most uncomfortable moment that was experienced in the press meeting with Belinda was when He was asked for his opinion on the new romance that his ex Christian Nodal has with Cazzu.

To avoid talking about the subject, the singer limited herself to reminding reporters about her presentation in Monterrey and about some habits that she has resumed now that she is in Spain.

“They know that youWe have to get to the rehearsal in Monterrey. I’m happy because I’m rereading the Harry Potter booksHave you read them? They are wonderful. Happy to be in Mexico again”, he said without further comment.

Christian Nodal forgets about Belinda with Cazzu

And it is that four months after Belinda and Christian Nodal ended their romance, everything seems to indicate that the Mexican singer has decided to give himself a new opportunity in love with the young 28-year-old Argentine talentwith whom he has been seen very much in love in recent weeks.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu would confirm their romance

Photo: Capture TikTok

Although, until now, neither of them has confirmed their romance, a video went viral on social networks in which they appear kissing last weekend, prior to one of Nodal’s shows in Bolivia.

Look at Belinda’s statements upon her arrival in Mexico