Belinda reappears after her breakup with Christian Nodal and looks spectacular

Almost a month after Christian Nodal announced his breakup with Belindathe singer reappeared on Instagram Stories with a short video in which she looks more spectacular than ever.

In the recording, the interpreter of “Luz singravida” is seen posing in front of a mirror, holding her cell phone in her hand, wearing a puffy pink coat that reveals her toned midsection.

Without saying anything, Belinda smiles at the camera and turns back and forth from what appears to be a recording set.

Belinda reappears in networks

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories

@belindapop

This is the first time that Belinda publishes a video or photo about her, after it became known that she had finished with Christian Nodal, despite the fact that both seemed very excited about the wedding.

in recent daysthe singer had only shared an extensive message in which she asked the press to stop the attacks against her, since after the break with the Mexican regional interpreter, she has been identified as an interested woman and it even transpired that she would have committed fraud against Nodal and his family.

Belinda premieres

“Welcome to Eden” on Netflix

Photo: Instagram

@belindapop

He also published a preview of “Welcome to Eden”, the new Spanish Netflix series that he recorded last year but that will hardly see the light of day on the streaming platform.