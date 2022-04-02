Belinda reappears with the adoptive “son” she had with Christian Nodal

Belinda reappeared on her social networks with the adoptive “son” she had with Christian Nodal and removed all doubt of custody. The actress shared a tender photograph in which she posed very close to the adoptive “little son” that she had with the singer.

Christian Nodal and Belinda had a romance between 2020 and 2022 full of scandals and rumors. While the public had no faith in their relationship, the artists became engaged and They not only shared common tattoos, they also adopted a chihuahua puppy.

In June 2021, “Nodeli” publicly welcomed the brown puppy who had originally been called “Blu”. However, some time later they changed the name to “4” in commemoration of the day they celebrated his anniversary.

Belinda reappears with the adoptive “little son” she had with Christian Nodal

After Christian Nodal announced the end of his engagement to Belinda on February 13, 2022, the couple’s fans couldn’t help but wonder three things: What will happen to the ring? Will the tattoos be removed? and what will happen to 4?

Finally, the actress of “Welcome to Eden” cleared all doubts about the custody of the puppy whom the couple called as their son. Through a publication on her official Instagram account, Belinda shared a photo in which she appears to be hugging the little chihuahua.

Instagram

Belinda’s publication was quickly filled with thousands of “likes” and comments, among which stood out: “He will always remember who the father was”, “I loved the photo with 4”, “4 with his fuchi face always, who would he take ?”, and “Finally we see 4, how cute!”.