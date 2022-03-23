Belinda reappears without a drop of makeup; her appearance worries fans

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.21.2022 08:37:45





Belinda is slowly recovering his public life After the controversy that aroused the end of your engagement marriage with Christian Nodal. In addition to appearing on the cover of a renowned French magazine alongside Gabriella Gonzalez, the singer has shared images of her day to day; however, this weekend she shared a photograph that aroused the concern of his fans.

It was through their stories of Instagram and account of Twitter that Belinda published a photo from the comfort of her bed in which she appears lying down wearing a very natural look, Well, he’s not wearing not a drop of makeup.

In the image, the actress -who is a few weeks away from premiering a series welcome to eden from the hand of Netflix- seems to be waking up from a nap. Minutes later, his followers pointed that Belinda looks “depressed” before the last events that it has gone through, such as the death of his grandmother and the break with Nodal.

Immediately, the interpreter of “Love at first sight” began to receive the support of her followers, who commented on the photo with messages of encouragement and wished her success in her future projects.

“Beli, you can see your depression, you don’t need to whimper and feel sorry for that, you feel it and you transmit it… But I’m not telling you something, not even the pinch * Nodal it’s worth it, rather be thankful that Diosito took that stone out of the way…”, wrote an Internet user.

Beli you can see the cannon depression, you don’t need to whimper and feel sorry for that you feel and you transmit it… But I tell you something not even the punctured @elnodal it’s worth it, rather be thankful that God took that stone out of the way… #ForceBeli – Araceli (@ Araceli11701256) March 19, 2022

In another tweet, the singer thanked her followers for accompanying her throughout her career: “Very few fandoms have managed to overcome the timeline, for this and more they are the best, I love them!! BELIFANS”.

Very few fandoms have managed to overcome the timeline, for this and more they are the best, I love them!! BELIFANS — Belinda (@belindapop) March 18, 2022

“So beautiful Beli you can handle everything! You look super sad, God with you! Courage”, “You are the prettiest, I wish you find the love of your life and be very happy, you are a wonderful woman.” “This is how you should treat hate, resting, and seeing the world admire the natural beauty that characterizes you. The extra comments let them spend the night and let the world roll. There are @belindapop for a while”, were other comments left by his fans.

Since you were a child you have had beauty and a very beautiful voice , what a pity that you have been burned by many people who followed you because of your talent and it is clear that money and fame made you dizzy . God guide you on a good path, you are very young take advantage of your gifts and do not get entangled anymore. Look at Lucero – Georgina Ibarra Suar (@parsera2000) March 19, 2022

Belinda Schull sends a message to the singer

Through Instagram, Belinda’s mother shared a video where she appears with the singer enjoying some popcorn. A moment that Belinda Schull remembered with nostalgia and with which she expressed her unconditional support for her daughter.

“Being a mom is loving you and going with you until you die…” Schull wrote in her stories, followed by other photos in which she poses in a gallery in Madrid, Spain.

amt