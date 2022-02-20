Belinda releases a song shortly after finishing with Christian Nodal

Just a week after announcing her breakup with Christian Nodal, Belinda he released the demo of a song called “Lies ‘bastard‘”, in which he refers to someone who left his life and is now calling him continuously.

“The days passed and you were surprised when you lost me, I no longer believe in your words, do not ask me for forgiveness”, the song begins, for later phrases, be forceful.

“I don’t want anymore that he thinks he’s better than me, always fighting and behaving like a bastard, I’m tired of your lies, I don’t want your kisses anymore, save yourself the attempt”, is heard.

The song has more than 6,000 views on YouTube, where it was uploaded more than an hour ago.

Read also: Johnny Depp will give legal battle to Amber Heard: hires a lawyer from “Making a Murderer”

“We are with you Belinda,” user HE wrote.

“What a beautiful song,” Yamileth pointed out in the comments.

Belinda, ready to denounce for gender violence

Last Saturday night Nodal made public that he had ended his relationship with Belinda after a year and a half of dating. In the document he indicated that each person would go through their respective process and would not speak more about the subject.

“It hurts a lot,” Belinda replied in another text.

As the days passed, the singer of “Diing Slowly” began to suffer a cyberattack for allegedly being an interested woman, forcing her to issue a statement in which she claimed to be willing to go to legal instances if necessary to end it.

“In recent days, public figures and the media have crossed the barrier of respect, reaching the point of issuing comments that constitute gender violence, judging me for the fact that I have made decisions that only correspond to me,” the singer said in a message on Instagram social network.

He said that these accusations “in any case, only affect my private circle by defaming, slandering and misrepresenting information that places me in a vulnerable position.”

“Women are not forced to comply with stereotyped expectations of a society that sentenced us to behave in a certain way,” she wrote.

Christian Nodal also released a new song

Christian Nodal has already begun to dust off his hurt rolitas to forget Belinda, this is how the singer starts the promotion of his new single “Ya no somos ni seremos”, accompanied by a video, which several of his followers say, reveals many similarities with the stormy relationship he had with Beli.

After the painful personal moment that he revealed just a week ago, the interpreter of “Bottle after bottle” released a video where, in addition to narrating how his beloved left him, a model can be seen repeatedly, which some have pointed out that she looks like the interpreter of “Bella treason”.

The lyrics of the song state:

“I wanted to fill my skin with tattoos

To cover the kisses that you left

I can hide the history we live

But I can’t erase you

They say that time will heal everything

And I know it’s a lie

It is impossible that I can forget

The love of my life

not drinking like crazy

Not with another love either

which lasted several months

It’s gonna hurt for a lifetime

When I said: Do what you want, leave if you want to leave

It wasn’t what I wanted

It hurts more to know than my actions

They were disappointments and not a simple anger

The wounds I made you never opened your skin

But they opened your eyes

And now it’s my turn to accept it

Although it costs me so much to do it

That we are no longer, nor will we be

They say that time will heal everything

And I know it’s a lie

It is impossible that I can forget

The love of my life

not drinking like crazy

Not with another love either

which lasted several months

It’s gonna hurt for a lifetime

When I said: Do what you want, leave if you want to leave

It wasn’t what I wanted

It hurts more to know than my actions

They were disappointments and not a simple anger

The wounds that I did to you

They never broke your skin

But they opened your eyes

And now it’s my turn to accept it

Although it costs me so much to do it

That we are no longer, nor will we be.

fjb