Belinda responds to Christian Nodal’s song with ‘Lies, ca% $’

Exactly one week after announcing her breakup with regional Mexican interpreter Christian Nodal, singer and actress Belinda premiered the demo of a song called ‘Lies, bastard’in which he alludes to someone who left his life and now calls him continuously.

With the verse: “The days passed and you were surprised when you lost me, I no longer believe in your words, do not ask me for forgiveness”, the song begins, and then it is forceful with the message.

“I don’t want anymore that he thinks he’s better than me, always fighting and behaving like a ca% $, I’m tired of your lies, I don’t want your kisses anymore, save yourself the attempt,” the topic continues later.

Social network users considered that the demo of Belinda’s new song is a response to the song that her now ex-boyfriend recently released called ‘We no longer are and will not be’.

“You don’t know how my chest fills with happiness… finally after almost 2 years of saving so much music this Friday the 18th my music begins to come out. Thanks to all my fans for the patience, love and support! (…) Pooor fiiiiin the next end is coming the duet with Maná, ”she wrote.

The theme that was accompanied by a video, says the following: “I wanted to fill my skin with tattoos to fill the kisses you left, I can hide the history we live in but I can’t erase you. They say that time will heal everything and I know it’s a lie. It is impossible that I can forget the love of my life, neither drinking like crazy, nor with another love, either.

“It hurts more to know that my actions were disappointments and not just anger. The wounds I did to you never opened your skin but they opened your eyes and now I have to accept it. Although it costs me so much to do it that we are no longer, nor will we be”, are other phrases that make up this song.

On the night of Saturday, February 12, Christian Nodal announced on social networks that he had ended his year and a half relationship with Belinda. In the statement he indicated that each person would go through their respective process and would not talk about it anymore.

For her part, Belinda responded in another post on Instagram: “It hurts a lot.”

After the announcement, the interpreter of “Diing slowly” was the victim of cyberattacks by Nodal’s followers, who accused her of being interested.

In response, the singer issued a statement in which she claimed to be willing to go to court if necessary to put an end to it.

“In recent days, public figures and the media have crossed the barrier of respect, reaching the point of making comments that constitute gender violence, judging me for the fact that I have made decisions that only correspond to me,” the singer said in a message on Instagram social network.

He said that these accusations “in any case, only affect my private circle by defaming, slandering and misrepresenting information that places me in a vulnerable position.”

“Women are not bound by the stereotypical expectations of a society that sentences us to behave in a certain way,” she wrote.

